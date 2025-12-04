AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.8350. AUO shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 1,554 shares changing hands.

AUO Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. AUO had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

