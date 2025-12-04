John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.84 and last traded at $65.8190, with a volume of 60199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

