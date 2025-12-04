Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Price

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.44. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 136,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,857.75. This trade represents a 42.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 106.0% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 523.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

