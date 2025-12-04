Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.52 and last traded at $136.28, with a volume of 37424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMNEY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 2.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

