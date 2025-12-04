Critical Survey: Dover (NYSE:DOV) and Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) and Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Dover shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Dover shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cleantech Solutions International alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cleantech Solutions International and Dover”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleantech Solutions International $320,000.00 0.00 -$4.15 million N/A N/A Dover $7.75 billion 3.38 $2.70 billion $16.26 11.73

Dover has higher revenue and earnings than Cleantech Solutions International.

Risk & Volatility

Cleantech Solutions International has a beta of -3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 442% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cleantech Solutions International and Dover, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleantech Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dover 0 7 6 0 2.46

Dover has a consensus target price of $210.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Dover’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dover is more favorable than Cleantech Solutions International.

Profitability

This table compares Cleantech Solutions International and Dover’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleantech Solutions International N/A N/A N/A Dover 28.37% 17.62% 9.94%

Summary

Dover beats Cleantech Solutions International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleantech Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market. This segment offers manual and power clamp, rotary and linear mechanical indexer, conveyor, pick and place unit, glove port, and manipulator, as well as end-of-arm robotic gripper, slide, and end effector; winches, hoists, bearings, drives, and electric monitoring system; and radio frequency and microwave filters and switches, and signal intelligence solutions. Its Clean Energy & Fueling segment offers component, equipment, and software and service solution enabling safe storage and transport of fuel, cryogenic gases, and hazardous fluids, as well as operation of retail fueling and vehicle wash establishment. The company's Imaging & Identification segment provides precision marking and coding, product traceability equipment, brand protection, and digital textile printing equipment and solution, as well as related consumable, software, and service to packaged and consumer goods, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, fashion and apparel, and other end-market. Its Pumps & Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pump, connector, flow meter, fluid connecting solution, plastics and polymer processing equipment, and engineered components for rotating and reciprocating machines. The company's Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment manufactures refrigeration system, refrigeration display case, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer door, and brazed plate heat exchanger for industrial heating and cooling, and residential climate control applications. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleantech Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleantech Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.