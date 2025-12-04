Neo Energy Metals (LON:NEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Neo Energy Metals (LON:NEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.
Neo Energy Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NEO remained flat at GBX 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. Neo Energy Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.35 and a 12-month high of GBX 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £150,219.75, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.44.
About Neo Energy Metals
