Neo Energy Metals (LON:NEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Neo Energy Metals (LON:NEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Shares of NEO remained flat at GBX 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. Neo Energy Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.35 and a 12-month high of GBX 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £150,219.75, a PE ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.44.

Neo Energy Metals plc aims to become an important supplier to the fast-growing uranium sector. Its initial focus is on its Henkries Uranium Project, an advanced, low-cost uranium project in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa with a clear pathway to production. +US$30m of historical work has been undertaken at the Project, culminating in a published feasibility study, which Neo Energy is now focused on updating in tandem with increasing the mineral resources ahead of reaching a development decision towards the end of 2025/early 2026.

