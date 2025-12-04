D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 320.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HOTH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of HOTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 61,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,483. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.