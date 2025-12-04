Citigroup Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $366.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $366.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.70.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.62. 1,838,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe has a 1-year low of $311.58 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.27 and a 200-day moving average of $360.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

