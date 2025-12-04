Insider Buying: SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lodge bought 15,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 per share, for a total transaction of £25,800.

SSPG stock traded up GBX 22.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 170.78. 14,263,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.64. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 134.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 196.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.93, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter. SSP Group had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSP Group plc will post 13.1004016 EPS for the current year.

SSP Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on SSPG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 285 to GBX 262 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 190 to GBX 170 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 232.83.

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

