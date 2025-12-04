Northland Securities Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $267.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.27.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $9.71 on Thursday, hitting $248.43. 13,223,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.10. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $221.96 and a 1-year high of $367.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,284 shares of company stock worth $43,862,999. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,106,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,826,049,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 27,361.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,852,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

