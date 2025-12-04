Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock Price

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MMC. Barclays upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.33. 1,589,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $174.18 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,108,000 after purchasing an additional 837,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,538,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,556,000 after acquiring an additional 96,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,590,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,745,889,000 after acquiring an additional 221,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,702,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,410,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

