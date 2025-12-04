Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABR. Zacks Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 819,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,022. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 287.79, a current ratio of 287.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.26 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,360. This trade represents a 116.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 77.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 73.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.