JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $5.50

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OPRT. Zacks Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 98,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,352. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $232.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 4,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $27,980.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 159,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,981.76. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth $820,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth $374,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 164.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167,564 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

