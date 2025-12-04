Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Up 13.2% – Time to Buy?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.4680. 2,101,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,878,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $7.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.48.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1,794.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,868,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,090 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,901,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.