Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Trading Up 11% – Here’s Why

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.53 and last traded at $61.24. 6,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 21,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Yaskawa Electric to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nomura Securities upgraded Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Yaskawa Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yaskawa Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 10.72%.The business had revenue of $914.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yaskawa Electric Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

