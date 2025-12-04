Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading 7.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.9020. Approximately 715,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,092,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on shares of Energy Vault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $666.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 172.61% and a negative return on equity of 119.98%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,934,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,550.02. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,216,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,943.51. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 77,500 shares of company stock worth $197,850 and have sold 200,000 shares worth $584,000. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Energy Vault by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

