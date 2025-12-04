Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 9.4% – Here’s Why

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $38.7510. Approximately 692,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,712,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 10.9%

The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 6,185 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $216,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 382,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,386,345. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $2,134,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 111,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 58.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

