Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 906,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,307,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntsman from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

Huntsman Stock Down 4.3%

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Huntsman by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 6.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $3,921,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

