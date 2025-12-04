Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 10.8% – What’s Next?

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Gray Media Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.96.
Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter. Gray Media had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.81%.
Gray Media Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Media
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Uber Gets a Street-High Upgrade as Robotaxis Roll Out in Dallas
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Investors Were Dead Wrong About Box—This AI-Driven Comeback Just Proved It
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Can Alibaba’s Big Bets Pay Off After a Breakout Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.