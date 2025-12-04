Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.02 and last traded at $51.81. Approximately 1,021,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,953,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

