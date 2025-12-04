Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 1,192,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 501,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

