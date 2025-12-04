Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Call Options (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 16,073 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,460 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

In related news, Director Katherine Bach Kalin acquired 63,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $100,806.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $165,996. The trade was a 154.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Up 14.6%

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 7,833,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,380. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.51. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

