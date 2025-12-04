Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.3450 and last traded at $1.3260. 512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akso Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AHG

Akso Health Group Stock Down 2.5%

Akso Health Group Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.