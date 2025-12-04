Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 29.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) were down 29.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.40 and last traded at GBX 133.60. Approximately 37,628,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 921% from the average daily volume of 3,684,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 340.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of £521.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Trustpilot Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 16th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 27,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 per share, for a total transaction of £59,673.25. Also, insider Hanno Damm sold 238,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222, for a total transaction of £530,526.72. In the last three months, insiders acquired 168,178 shares of company stock valued at $34,324,225. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

