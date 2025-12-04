Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $141.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $185.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Get Ciena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:CIEN traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.74. The stock had a trading volume of 995,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Ciena has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%.The business had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,914.88. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $262,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,965.34. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,135 shares of company stock worth $7,397,518. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 478,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ciena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.