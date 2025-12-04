MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.24, but opened at $19.59. MDU Resources Group shares last traded at $19.5250, with a volume of 2,084,310 shares traded.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 3.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.47%.

In related news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer acquired 5,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,886.36. This trade represents a 1.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,087,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $26,098,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $26,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $22,762,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,548,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,864 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

