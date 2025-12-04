Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.96, but opened at $28.25. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.6610, with a volume of 2,575,009 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

