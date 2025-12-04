Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,272,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 889,233 shares.The stock last traded at $197.53 and had previously closed at $191.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.13.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

