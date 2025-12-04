Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,714 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 6,248 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.18.

Nihon Kohden Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.01 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

