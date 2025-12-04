Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 9,942 shares.The stock last traded at $141.4440 and had previously closed at $139.34.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.69 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.87%.

In other news, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $58,845.84. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,707.39. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $80,065.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,899.80. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,027 shares of company stock valued at $435,034. Company insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

