Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.65. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $8.6050, with a volume of 3,202,962 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EXK. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 31.18%.The business had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 366,302 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 23.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

