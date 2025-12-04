Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.55. Asahi Glass shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands.

Asahi Glass Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Glass had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter.

Asahi Glass Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

