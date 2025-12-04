NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.1650, but opened at $7.83. NatWest Group shares last traded at $8.4350, with a volume of 6,229 shares traded.
NatWest Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.91.
NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Uber Gets a Street-High Upgrade as Robotaxis Roll Out in Dallas
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Investors Were Dead Wrong About Box—This AI-Driven Comeback Just Proved It
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Can Alibaba’s Big Bets Pay Off After a Breakout Year?
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.