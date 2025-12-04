NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.1650, but opened at $7.83. NatWest Group shares last traded at $8.4350, with a volume of 6,229 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.91.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

