Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.5950, but opened at $21.8350. Standard Chartered shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 3,861 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Standard Chartered from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts predict that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Stories

