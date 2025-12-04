Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.5275, but opened at $10.00. Yue Yuen Industrial shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 490 shares traded.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 849.0%.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.
