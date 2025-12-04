NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE: NWH.UN) recently:

11/24/2025 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust was given a new C$5.50 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

11/13/2025 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.75.

11/13/2025 – NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. The company provides investors exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate located in the greater areas of cities such as Australasia, Brazil, Germany, and Canada of which Australasia derives a majority of revenue to the company.

