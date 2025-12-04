iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 11453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $527.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 72.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

