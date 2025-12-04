Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $17.6330, with a volume of 11822158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cfra Research upgraded Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $263,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,185,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,485.99. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 104,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,280 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,673,512 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,198,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,351,127 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $269,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $200,200,000 after purchasing an additional 689,045 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 9,204,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $135,126,000 after purchasing an additional 829,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

