Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.0750, with a volume of 36102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNTH shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,106.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $4,158,442.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,560. This represents a 96.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,538 shares of company stock worth $8,079,575. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,307,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,138,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 1,499,931 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,866,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after buying an additional 1,000,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,341,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 231,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

