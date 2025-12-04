AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.33, but opened at $31.07. AxoGen shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 1,061,409 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AxoGen from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on AxoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities set a $34.00 target price on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AxoGen Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -681.50 and a beta of 1.06.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William P. Mr. Burke sold 40,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $826,829.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055. This represents a 99.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 133,600 shares of company stock worth $2,839,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,914 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,023,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 203,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 121,901 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,931,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

