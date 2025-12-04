Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.64. Aspen Pharmacare shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Aspen Pharmacare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 138.0%.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

