Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Southport Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ANGX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.74. Southport Acquisition shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 432,482 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Southport Acquisition in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Southport Acquisition to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

