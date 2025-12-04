Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.4445, but opened at $45.60. Royal Vopak shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 498 shares trading hands.

Royal Vopak Trading Up 7.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter. Royal Vopak had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 36.22%. Analysts forecast that Royal Vopak will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

