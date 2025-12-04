Thai Airways International PCL (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Thai Airways International PCL (OTCMKTS:TAWNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.2463. Thai Airways International PCL shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 26,300 shares changing hands.

Thai Airways International PCL Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

About Thai Airways International PCL

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in airlines business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides passenger, freight, and mail services.

