Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $33.56. Cap Gemini shares last traded at $33.2495, with a volume of 13,654 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Cap Gemini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cap Gemini Stock Performance

About Cap Gemini

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77.

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

