Salesforce Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 96,587 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 74,438 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.26.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.70 on Thursday, hitting $244.42. 8,966,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,470. Salesforce has a one year low of $221.96 and a one year high of $367.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total transaction of $565,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,233,709.52. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 184,284 shares of company stock worth $43,862,999 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

