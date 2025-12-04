Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Insider Diana Dyer Bartlett Acquires 20,953 Shares

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) insider Diana Dyer Bartlett purchased 20,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 per share, for a total transaction of £29,753.26.

Diana Dyer Bartlett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mobius Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 21st, Diana Dyer Bartlett acquired 21,469 shares of Mobius Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £29,627.22.

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1%

LON MMIT traded up GBX 1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 142. 257,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,138. Mobius Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.98. The firm has a market cap of £163.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.69.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 25-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by MCP Emerging Markets LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.