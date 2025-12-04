Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Insider Purchases £237,698 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Terrington bought 30,280 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 785 per share, with a total value of £237,698.
Paragon Banking Group Price Performance
LON PAG traded down GBX 6 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 780.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,842. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 650.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 834.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 882.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.
Paragon Banking Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paragon Banking Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Investors Were Dead Wrong About Box—This AI-Driven Comeback Just Proved It
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Can Alibaba’s Big Bets Pay Off After a Breakout Year?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How Accenture’s OpenAI Partnership Turns AI Hype Into Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.