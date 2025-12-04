Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Insider Purchases £237,698 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Terrington bought 30,280 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 785 per share, with a total value of £237,698.

LON PAG traded down GBX 6 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 780.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,842. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 650.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 834.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 882.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Paragon Banking Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on PAG shares. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 975 to GBX 1,050 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 930 to GBX 1,015 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,016.50.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

