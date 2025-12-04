Nido Education (ASX:NDO) Insider Purchases A$22,956.40 in Stock

Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Lai acquired 39,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.58 per share, with a total value of A$22,956.40.

Adam Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Adam Lai purchased 259 shares of Nido Education stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.58 per share, with a total value of A$149.96.

Nido Education Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $169.91 million and a P/E ratio of -14.82.

Nido Education Company Profile

Nido Education Limited owns, operates, and manages long day early childhood education and care centers under the Nido Early School brand name in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Drummoyne, Australia.

