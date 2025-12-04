Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG) Insider Sells A$63,584.60 in Stock

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) insider Tim Bennett sold 275,258 shares of Prime Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.23, for a total value of A$63,584.60.

Tim Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Tim Bennett sold 312,742 shares of Prime Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.23, for a total value of A$71,930.66.

On Friday, November 14th, Tim Bennett sold 212,000 shares of Prime Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.24, for a total value of A$49,820.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Tim Bennett sold 200,000 shares of Prime Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.24, for a total value of A$47,000.00.

Prime Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Prime Financial Group Company Profile

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and R&D tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advice; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, debt equity markets, and corporate development.

